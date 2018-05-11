YEREVAN. – The matter of providing housing to ex-President—and ex-PM—Serzh Sargsyan was discussed at Friday’s Cabinet session of the government of Armenia.

In this connection, new Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan instructed his chief of staff to submit a proposal—within one month—for finding solutions to the matter of providing Sargsyan with the housing he is entitled under the law.

And speaking to reporters after the Cabinet meeting, Pashinyan said these solutions shall be the same as the ones that were applied for First and second Presidents Levon Ter-Petrosyan and Robert Kocharyan, respectively.

Earlier, Serzh Sargsyan had given up the government summer home which was allocated to him by a decision of the government.