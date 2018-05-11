YEREVAN. – An official who makes corrupt decisions should expect a quick response by the law enforcement agencies.
New Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Friday stated the aforementioned at the headquarters of Armenia Police, as he introduced new Police Chief—now former capital city Yerevan Deputy Police Chief—Valeri Osipyan to the Police governing staff and board members.
Also, the PM thanked now former Police Chief Vladimir Gasparyan for the activities he carried out during his tenure, and which stemmed from the interests of public safety, lawfulness and human rights in Armenia, press office of the government informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Pashinyan noted that the policy of punishment in Armenia should be replaced by the effective policy to prevention. He added, however, that this should not be perceived as a policy of turning a blind eye.
The Premier said the key function of state-run agencies in Armenia is to make people’s lives more comfortable, and to ensure a climate of love and solidarity in the country.
New Police Chief Osipyan, for his part, thanked Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for his great confidence in him, and expressed a conviction that the tasks which have been set before the Police of Armenia will be carried out at a high level.