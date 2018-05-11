German Chancellor Angela Merkel issued a congratulatory message to Nikol Pashinyan on assuming the office of Prime Minister of Armenia.
“As a reliable partner, the Federal Republic of Germany will continue assisting the Republic of Armenia in modernization and implementation of reforms and will make efforts to deepen bilateral friendly relations, as well as for the peaceful development of the region,” the message reads, in particular. “I greatly welcome [the fact] that all participants in the political processes of recent days and weeks [in Armenia] demonstrated a high sense of responsibility—for the benefit of the Armenian people.”