YEREVAN. – The first deputy head of the Armenian police, Lieutenant General of Police Hunan Poghosyan has resigned.

“I would like to express my gratitude to my colleagues for many years of joint work, for everything that we were able to do faithfully in the name of law, people and citizens,” Poghosyan said in a statement.

Hunan Poghosyan expressed his gratitude to Armenian citizens.

“Armenian Police and Armenian citizens jointly achieved success. This has been demonstrated most clearly following the peaceful resolution of the crisis, as the whole police system played a big role in it, particularly, Valeri Osipyan, whom I consider to be one of the disciplined and organized police officers,” the statement added.

As reported earlier, Valeri Osipyan was appointed Police Chief at the proposal of the Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan.