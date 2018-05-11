The EU top diplomat Federica Mogherini will hold meetings with the German, French and UK Foreign Ministers on May 15 in Brussels over the Iranian nuclear deal, EU press service reported.
“Federica Mogherini, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission, will on Tuesday 15 May in Brussels host a meeting with E3 Foreign Ministers (Germany, France, UK). This EU/E3 meeting will then be followed by a meeting of that same group with the Foreign Minister of Iran, Mohammad Javad Zarif,” the statement said.
According to the statement, the parties intend to discuss the US President Donald Trump’s latest statements over the Iranian nuclear deal.
As reported earlier, Donald Trump voiced his decision to withdraw from Iran’s nuclear deal and re-impose sanctions on Iran.