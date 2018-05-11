YEREVAN. – There will be tangible results in the areas whereTsarukyan bloc is responsible for, deputy from Tsarukyan bloc, Gevork Petrosyan told Armenian News- NEWS.am on Friday.
Asked about the portfolios in the new government which they are likely to get, he said he has no idea.
According to the deputy, the bloc will prefer social affairs, healthcare and education.
Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told reporters that Tsarukyan bloc would definitely make a part of the government.