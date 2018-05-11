NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will hold talks with the President Donald Trump in the US on May 16-18, NATO press service reported.

“The Secretary General will visit the United States of America from 16-18 May, as part of the Secretary General's consultations with Allies in the run-up to the NATO Brussels Summit in July,” the statement said.

Stoltenberg also plans to have a meeting with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Secretary of Defense James Mattis, National Security Advisor John Bolton, and other senior officials.