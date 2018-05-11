Acting Emergency Situation Minister Davit Tonoyan will be appointed Armenia’s Defense Minister, PM Nikol Pashinyan told reporters.

Davit Tonoyan served as the first Deputy Defense Minister in 2010-2016. In 2017 he was appointed the Minister of Emergency Situations.

New Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Friday chaired his first Cabinet meeting as PM.

Pashinyan bid farewell to the acting ministers and thanked them for their work. He said this was government’s last meeting in this makeup.

Among other issues, the government adopted a draft decision on a technico-military scientific research institute that is planned to be established in Armenia.

The Tsarukyan bloc will definitely make a part of the new government, Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan told reporters after the government’s meeting on Friday.

As to ARF Dashnaktsutyun, the negotiations continue, he added.

Turkey parliament refuses to accept Armenian Genocide recognition bill submitted by MP Garo Paylan, Armenian by origin.

A letter signed by the speaker of the Turkish parliament has been sent to Garo Paylan. The letter says the proposal runs counter to Article 67 of the Turkish Constitution, pursuant to which it contradicts the history and national awareness of the Turkish people.

Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to meet with newly elected Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Sochi.

Putin will hold bilateral meetings, including the one with Pashinyan, on the margins of the Eurasian Economic summit on May 14, acting spokesperson for Russian President Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Armenia is a friendly partner of China, spokesperson for China’s foreign ministry Geng Shuang said, commenting on election of Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan as PM.

“Armenia is a friendly cooperative partner of China. We respect the choice made by the Armenian people and stand ready to move forward our bilateral relations and advance cooperation across the board,” he said.

ew Armenia manager invited Vardan Minasyan invited 19 football players to the national team ahead of friendlies with Malta and Moldova.

Yura Movisyan was invited to the Armenian national squad for the first time since 2015.

Armenia will play friendlies with Malta and Moldova on 29 May and June 4, respectively.