Ankara is ready to respond accordingly if Armenia wants to open new page in ties, but Yerevan first has to abandon its “hostile attitude” regarding the border issue, Turkey’s Prime Minister Binali Yildirimn has responded to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s statement on the establishment of diplomatic ties with Ankara without preconditions, Hurriyet reported.

“If Armenia gives up its hostile attitude, which it has shown for years against Turkey, if gives up its wrong attitude against Turkey’s territorial integrity and borders, if wants to opens a new page then we will respond accordingly after looking at the details,” Yıldırım told reporters on May 11.

“We do not want to be hostile to anybody, especially our neighbors. If such an approach is taken, we will naturally evaluate it in the interests of our country,” he said, adding that the government’s principle is “to increase friendships and diminish hostility.”