YEREVAN.- Armenia's ex-President Serzh Sargsyan has sent a letter to LUYS Foundation staff and the community of its scholarship beneficiaries.
He informed that in the nearest days a meeting of the Executive Board of the foundation will be convened to discuss the future projects of the foundation and the opportunities for their funding, the Office of the 3rd President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan reported
Earlier it was reported that Executive Director of LUYS Foundation Jacqueline Karaaslanian announced on May 10 about the termination of the activities of the Foundation.