YEREVAN.- All the Republican Party members who want to work with the new government must freeze their membership. Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) MP Margarit Yesayan told reporters after the RPA board session.

She noted that they would support this government. "Because the failure of this government will be the failure of all of us, and we will be the losers. As a great political force and oppositional force in the parliament, we will use our abilities for the success of the government, "Yesayan said.

She also said that rumors about the split of the RPA are groundless. "There is no such talk, the party is united. There is no separation."

Nevertheless, the RPA will not hinder its members who would like to work with this government. "But the problem is that their membership would be frozen," Yesayan said.