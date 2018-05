YEREVAN.- Armenia's prime minister Nikol Pashinyan expects that the relations between Yerevan and Moscow will change for the better.

"I think that the relations between Yerevan and Moscow will change, but for the better. I am almost sure of this. I understand that there are fears in Moscow and I think that after our talks, after these meetings, these concerns will not be and everything will change for the better in the Armenian-Russian relations , "Pashinyan said in an interview with Russia-24.