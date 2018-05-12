YEREVAN. – The new Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, informed on his Facebook page that he and his family will move to live in the governmental private house; he noted that this is a requirement of the country’s law.

“We are moving to that private house based on several considerations,” Pashinyan explained. “The Republic of Armenia legislation defines that the Prime Minister [of the country] must live in that private house. If that private house remains empty, there can be a symbolism that there is no Prime Minister in the Republic of Armenia. (…). In the future, we will think about how to amend, or not to amend, the [respective] legislation.

“I intend to also occupy the state[-owned] private house provided for the Prime Minister. At this moment, [ex-President and ex-PM] Serzh Sargsyan and former Constitutional Court President [current Supreme Judicial Council Chairman] Gagik Harutyunyan live in that area.”

Pashinyan noted that Sargsyan will be moving to another place in the near future, and he will be provided another private house in the manner prescribed by law.

“As for Gagik Harutyunyan, it will be seen from legislation as to what extent it is permissible that he lives in the governmental private house,” added the new PM. He said the law clearly states that the Prime Minister shall live there.

Incidentally, Nikol Pashinyan promised to show this private house in one of his upcoming live streams on his Facebook page.

“Yesterday [Thursday] I was there for the first time,” he added. “You [Armenia’s taxpayers] will know what you are paying for.”