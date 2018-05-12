The new Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, spoke to Russia-24 news channel Russia, and he noted that hardly anyone would try to put pressure on Armenia because of its technico-military cooperation with Russia.
“I don’t believe that they will attempt to exert pressure on Armenia; I don’t see such a danger,” said Pashinyan. “We [Armenia and Russia] are linked with very close relations. It’s simply impossible not to cooperate with Russia. Would anyone attempt to exert pressure on us [Armenia] so that we act to the detriment of our security?”