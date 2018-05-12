YEREVAN. – In the upcoming meeting of its National Assembly (NA) faction, the now former ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) is going to make its “traitor” MP Shirak Torosyan sit on the chair of the accused for voting in favor of [then PM candidate and now incumbent PM] Nikol Pashinyan and deviating from the position of this party, and to decide on his fate, according to Hraparak (Square) newspaper.

“They [the RPA] are determined here: to demand that he give up [his parliamentary] mandate.

“But after the [NA] voting [on the next PM], they have not been in contact with him,” wrote Hraparak.