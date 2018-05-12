The date for putting into operation the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP)—from Azerbaijan to Europe through Georgia and Turkey—has become known, according to Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper of Russia.
The Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Berat Albayrak—who is also the son-in-law of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, announced that this pipeline will formally be commissioned on June 12—which is Russia Day.
Albayrak added that aside from the Turkish and the Azerbaijani presidents, heads of state and ministers from several other countries also will be on hand at the official ceremony of putting TANAP into operation.