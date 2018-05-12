The US Northern Command said Russian nuclear forces dispatched two strategic bombers into the air defense zone near Alaska on Friday, and the aircrafts were intercepted by American F-22 jets, reported The Washington Free Beacon.
Two Tu-95 Bear bombers intruded into the 200-mile (320km) Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) over the Bering Sea near the Alaska coast early Friday, said Navy Capt. Scott Miller, chief spokesman for Northern Command and the US-Canada North American Aerospace Defense (NORAD) Command.
“Two Alaskan-based NORAD F-22 fighters intercepted and visually identified two Russian TU-95 ‘Bear’ long-range bomber aircraft flying in the Air Defense Identification Zone off the western coast of Alaska, north of the Aleutian Islands,” Miller said.
But the Russian bombers, which are nuclear capable, did not enter US or Canadian airspace, he added.
The bombers were flying in international airspace and “flying according to international norms,” Scott Miller said.