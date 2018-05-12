YEREVAN. – The Yerkrapah (Defender of the Land) Day was marked Saturday at Yerablur Military Pantheon in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.
Yerkrapah Volunteer Union Chairman—National Assembly “Republican Party of Armenia (RPA)” Faction MP—General Manvel Grigoryan, General and RPA faction MP Seyran Saroyan, NA Chairman Ara Babloyan, and several other RPA MPs visited the pantheon (PHOTOS).
They placed flowers to the Monument of the Unknown Soldier, and to the tomb of Supreme Commander—and former PM—Vazgen Sargsyan.
Even though the Yerkrapah Day is marked on May 8, this year’s main respective event was pushed back to Saturday, May 12, and in connection with Tuesday’s NA voting on the new Prime Minister.
The Yerkrapah Volunteer Union was founded in July 1993.