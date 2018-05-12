YEREVAN. – During political process, including during elections, the army shall not be drawn into as a side to the electoral process.

New Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Saturday stated the abovementioned, as he introduced newly appointed Defense Minister David Tonoyan to the top officers’ staff of the Ministry of Defense and of the Armed Forces of Armenia.

He stressed that this appointment expresses the policy which they will be running for the development of the armed forces.

Pashinyan added that the normal development and the challenges of the army will be an absolute priority for his government. In the new PM’s words, all efforts shall be made to increase the level of security of Armenia and of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic).

Also, he presented the priorities that have been put as a task before the new defense minister of Armenia.

“The first and most important matter is the continued enhancing of the combat-readiness of the army,” the PM noted, in particular. “Also, I want to emphasize that the army, the armed forces shall be a solid backing for the diplomacy and negotiation process of Armenia.

“The next matter that we intend on resolving in the near future (…) refers to the depoliticization of the army. (…). During political process, including during elections, the army shall not be drawn into as a side to the electoral process.”

The new PM expressed a conviction that the resolving of this matter is real, from now on, and that this process shall be continued until the end.