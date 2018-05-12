The Prime Minister of Italy, Paolo Gentiloni, has issued a message of congratulations to Nikol Pashinyan on his election as Prime Minister of Armenia.

“The friendly ties between our two countries have age-old roots, which have transformed into a solid political, economic and cultural cooperation, over the course of years,” the statement reads, in particular. “I am convinced that, under your guidance, our countries will be able to continue and strengthen the path that has already been taken by using the maximum developing opportunities for relations with Yerevan and with the European Union.

“I hope that we can continue working with a constructive spirit with other regional stakeholders to ensure peace, stability and prosperity in the South Caucasus.”