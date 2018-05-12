The Prime Minister of Slovakia, Peter Pellegrini, has issued a congratulatory message to Nikol Pashinyan on his appointment as Prime Minister of Armenia.

“I believe that your activities in that position will contribute to the pacific development of the internal political situation in and the prosperity of your country,” the message reads, in particular. “Allow me to express my gratitude regarding the traditional friendly high-level relations between the Republic of Slovakia and the Republic of Armenia.

“I am convinced that cooperation between our countries will continue to develop.”