A third teenage girl has been raped and burned alive in a week in India, the latest brutal sexual assault to shock the country, The Guardian reported.

The 16-year-old died from the burns after being set alight by a 26-year-old man who acted after the girl said she would tell her family about the rape.

Two other teenagers were victims of similar attacks a week ago in Jharkhand state. One died and one is in hospital.

The latest teenager was alone at her home in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh state when she was raped, police said on Friday.