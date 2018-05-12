YEREVAN.- Armenia's new minister of education and science Arayik Harutyunyan has introduced his first working day live on Facebook.
Arayik Harutyunyan noted that the first day was quite busy, a number of issues relating to different sectors were discussed.
“The discussions showed that there are a lot of works to be done and numerous issues to be solved. I want to report that the work has launched”, the minister said, adding: “Everything will be good, all issues will be solved, and our education system will gradually improve. You will see that”.