YEREVAN.- A solemn ceremony of transferring the military flag was held at the administrative complex of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.
During the ceremony, ex-Defence Minister of Armenia, Vigen Sargsyan handed the military flag to the newly-appointed Defence Minister Davit Tonoyan, the press service of the ministry reported.
Accompanied by the high-ranking officers they also visited the Yerablur Military Pantheon in Yerevan and placed flowers to the Monument of the Unknown Soldier, and to the tomb of Supreme Commander—and former PM—Vazgen Sargsyan.