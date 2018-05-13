YEREVAN. – Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan informed about his phone conversation with famous economist Daren Acemoglu.
He said that the Acemoglu is ready to provide his assistance on the matters of reviving and development of Armenia’s economy.
“Mr. Acemoglu accepted my invitation to visit Armenia. The date of his visit will be finalized in the near future,” Nikol Pashinyan wrote on Facebook.
Daren Acemoglu, Armenian by origin, was born in Turkey. He is a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).