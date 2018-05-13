U.S. President Donald Trump believes that the Iranian nuclear deal enabled Iran to increase its military budget by over 40 percent.
Iran’s Military Budget is up more than 40% since the Obama negotiated Nuclear Deal was reached...just another indicator that it was all a big lie. But not anymore!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 12 мая 2018 г.
In his Twitter Trump also thanked North Korea to dismantle the nuclear test site.
North Korea has announced that they will dismantle Nuclear Test Site this month, ahead of the big Summit Meeting on June 12th. Thank you, a very smart and gracious gesture!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 12 мая 2018 г.