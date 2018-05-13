France once again pays price of blood, French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted after the deadly knife attack on Saturday night in Paris.
“France once again pays the price of blood,” AFP reported quoting Macron.
According to witnesses, the man shouted Allahu akbar as he went on the rampage. The terror investigation has been launched.
As reported earlier, there was an assault on five people in the second arrondissement of the French capital by an individual armed with a knife, the Paris police headquarters tweeted Saturday night.
The man who committed a deadly knife attack in central Paris on Saturday night was born in Chechnya. The parents of a 20-year-old attacker were detained for questioning in the investigation.