“The Senate should get funding done before the August break, or NOT GO HOME. Wall and Border Security should be included. Also waiting for approval of almost 300 nominations, worst in history. Democrats are doing everything possible to obstruct, all they know how to do. STAY!,” said Donald Trump.
On March 23, Trump approved a budget of $ 1.3 trillion for the balance of the fiscal year 2018. However, instead of the $ 25 billion requested for the wall on US-Mexico border, Congress approved the allocation of $ 1.6 billion for the wall.