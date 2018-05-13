The man who committed a deadly knife attack in central Paris on Saturday night was born in Chechnya, AP reported.
The police identified the attacker, after he killed one person and wounded four. The parents of a 20-year-old attacker were detained for questioning in the investigation.
The ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack.
As reported earlier, there was an assault on five people in the second arrondissement of the French capital by an individual armed with a knife, the Paris police headquarters tweeted Saturday night. The wounded were transported to a hospital in Paris. The crime site, near the Paris Opera, has been cordoned off by police.