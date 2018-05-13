At least nine people were killed and 41 injured in suicide attacks on three different churches in Indonesia, the Straits Times reported referring to police spokesman Colonel Frans Barung Mangera.
According to him, “the attacks were carried out by suicide bombers, who separately used motorcycles or cars.”
The police detonated an unexploded bomb near Surabaya Centre Pentacostal Church. Police spokesman said that the police managed to prevent another terrorist attack near the third church.
Inspector General Setyo told reporters police were investigating whether the terrorists were connected with the Surabaya attacks.