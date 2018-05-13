YEREVAN. – The European Union has to understand whether it can rely on U.S. as its ally, French ambassador to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
His comment came in response to a question about possible changes in EU policy regarding the recent moves of the United States.
“I think it is time for EU take into account its defense needs. It is important not to be afraid of taking and affirming our position in the international scene. It is time for Europe to take care on its own defense, defending its interests including, vis-a-vis U.S. if U.S. takes negative measures,” the diplomat said.
Back in March Donald Trump imposed import tariffs of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent for aluminum. However, some countries, including Canada, Mexico and the EU member states were temporarily excluded from the list.