YEREVAN. – France is looking forward to working with the new Armenian government, including on the matter of President Emmanuel Macron’s upcoming visit, French Ambassador to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte said.
Ambassador confirmed Macron’s upcoming state visit to Armenia ahead of the Francophonie summit.
“President Macron will arrive in Armenia on a state visit in October and will also be present at the Francophonie summit,” the diplomat told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Speaking about the developments in Armenia, Ambassador emphasized that the changes were made in a democratic way, without violence and in accordance with law.
“We are looking forward to work with the Armenian government, especially in the context of the organization of the Francophonie summit and Emmanuel Macron’s visit,” he added.