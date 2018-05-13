YEREVAN. – Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received UK Ambassador to Armenia, Judith Margaret Farnworth.
The sides discussed the latest developments in Armenia, the formation of the new government and the Armenian-UK relations.
Pashinyan highlighted the importance of the further political and economic development of Armenian-UK cooperation.
Armenian authorities are interested in British investments, said Armenian PM, adding that the new program of the government will clearly outline the ways of development and vision of the country.
Ambassador Farnworth, in her turn, congratulated Nikol Pashinyan on becoming Armenian Prime Minister and noted that the British government is ready to take steps towards the development of UK-Armenian relations.
The ambassador expressed support for the government's reform program to improve governance, business environment, strengthen democracy and modernize the judiciary.
The UK Ambassador also highlighted importance of strengthening economic ties and added that British businessmen are expected to visit Armenia to get acquainted with the investment climate of the country and discuss possible investments with their Armenian counterparts.
The sides also discuss the increase of trade turnover between the two countries, the geopolitical situation in the region, parliamentary elections in Armenia, amendments to the Electoral Code and a number of other issues of mutual interest.