Terrorist, who attacked people in Paris on Saturday is Khamzat Azimov, born in Chechnya in 1997, France-2 Enfo reported.

The man was known to the special services of France as ISIS supporter.

According to AP referring to French Internal Ministry, the perpetrator had not previously been brought to justice and had not been detained by the French police.

As reported earlier, there was an assault on five people in the second arrondissement of the French capital by an individual armed with a knife, the Paris police headquarters tweeted Saturday night.

The man who committed a deadly knife attack in central Paris on Saturday night was born in Chechnya. The parents of a 20-year-old attacker were detained for questioning in the investigation.