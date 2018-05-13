Thousands of Israeli soldiers are sent to the border with the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, as well as to Jerusalem, to strengthen security measures ahead the opening of the new US embassy, Interfax reported referring to Yedioth Ahronoth.
According to the source, the southern command of the army is preparing to contain tens of thousands of Palestinians who are expected to break through the border of the Gaza Strip into Israel.
Security measures are also strengthened because of the Jerusalem Day celebrated in Israel on May 13. Celebrations are held in honor of the reunification of Jerusalem after the Six Day War.
On May 14, Jerusalem will celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Jewish state, which coincides with the opening of the US embassy moved from Tel Aviv.
