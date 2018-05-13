YEREVAN. – Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held consultations with members of the new government.

Pashinyan congratulated the members of the Cabinet of Ministers on their election and asked them to start performing their duties immediately in order not to waste time. According to him, there are operational problems that must have been resolved.

“The logic and philosophy of our work should be as follows: our task is to make the life of Armenian citizens more comfortable and prosperous. Of course, our government has a political priority, namely to prepare the Republic of Armenia for early parliamentary elections, but we must be able to record serious results. Constant dialogue with the society should become the style of our work,” he said.

The Prime Minister emphasized that in the near future the government should undertake necessary reforms in various areas and in this term he underlined importance of public assistance, which is the main factor on which the work of the government should be based.

Pashinyan noted that the residents of the country pin much hopes on the new government, which implies a new approach in their work.

“We know that representatives of different political forces have joined the government, but the government should work as a team, otherwise we will not be able to be effective, and I consider myself a guarantor of the Cabinet’s work. I hope that we have common perception on this matter,” he said.

According to Pashinyan, one of the main tasks is to draft a government program and submit it in the parliament. He asked each minister to immediately start work on the program in his field, and added that the program should be optimistic and meet the expectations of the citizens of Armenia.

During the meeting, issues of government activities, medium-term expenditure programs, the fight against corruption and other problems were discussed.