YEREVAN. – Economic relations do not reflect the atmosphere that exists in the relations between Armenia and Iran, and we have a lot to do in this direction, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinayn told Azatutyun radio station.

According to him, the main task is to significantly intensify economic relations with Iran, as the development of relations between our countries proceed from the interests of both Iran and Armenia.

The Prime Minister noted that he sees the possibility of cooperation in various sectors, such as military and technical sphere, energy and tourism.

“We hope that Iranian investments will come to Armenia. In this regard, we intend to seriously study and eliminate all existing barriers to the flow of investments,” Pashinyan stressed.

According to him, Armenia hopes to significantly increase the export of agricultural products, in particular, meat to Iran. Armenia is determined to give new breath to the Armenian-Iranian relations, and hopes that this will be kindly received by the people and the government of friendly Iran.

Asked about many accusations against Russia regarding obstacles to the transfer of Iranian gas, Nikol Pashinyan replied: “I do not think that it is necessary to blame Russia for the transfer of gas, since it is a matter of relations between Armenia and Iran and it would be wrong to accuse a third party for some episode in our bilateral relations. If we have the will to solve the problem, we will do it.”