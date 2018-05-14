Jerusalem will remain the capital city of Israel within the framework of any peace agreement with the Palestinians.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday made such a statement at the reception which the Israelis held on the occasion of Jerusalem Day and the arrival of the American delegation, which on Monday will attend the opening ceremony of the US embassy in Jerusalem, reported Russian News Agency TASS.
“Thank you, [US] President [Donald] Trump for your bold decision [to relocate the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem],” Netanyahu said, in particular. “We are deeply grateful, and our people will be eternally grateful, for his bold decision.”
Also, the Israeli PM called on all other countries to follow the example of the US and to likewise move their embassies to Jerusalem stating that in doing so, they will help achieve peace in the region.