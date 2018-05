Armenia PM arrives in Sochi, welcomed by local Armenian community

Iranian leader congratulates new Armenia PM

Armenia PM leaves for Sochi (VIDEO)

Pashinyan: Our task is to boost economic ties with Iran

Armenia PM: Government should undertake necessary reforms in various areas

Moldova president plans to meet with new Armenia PM

France looks forward to working with new Armenia government

French ambassador: It's time for EU to take care about defending its own interests

New Armenia PM invites famous economist to visit Armenia

French Interior Ministry holds urgent meeting on Paris knife attack

Jerusalem strengthens security measures ahead of US Embassy opening

New Armenian minister worked as investigator

Paris knife attack perpetrator identified

Facebook activates Safety Check after Paris knife attack

Armenian PM receives UK Ambassador (PHOTO)

Mohamed Salah wins Premier League best player award

Serial killer Dennis Nilsen dies after 35 years in prison

Macron on Paris attack: France once again pays price of blood

Trump: Senate should get funding done before August break

Suspect in Paris knife attack born in Chechnya

At least 10 killed in 2 church explosions in Indonesia

Iran welcomes stability and peace in Armenia

Trump says Iran military budget went up because of nuclear deal

Netta from Israel becomes the winner of Eurovision 2018

One dead, four wounded in Paris knife attack

Mane Tandilyan and Artak Zeynalyan to be replaced by Hovik Aghazaryan and Hayk Kojoryan

Israel closes Gaza's only crossing for goods

Eurovision 2018: Final (Live)

4 dead, 22 injured in Turkey bus accident

North Korea’s nuclear test site to be publicly dismantled on May 23-25

Third teenage girl is raped and burned alive in India in one week

Study explains anti-obesity effects of melatonin

Nikol Pashinyan attends Wine Festival

Vigen Sargsyan hands Armenia's military flag to Davit Tonoyan

Artsvik Minasyan appointed Minister of Economic Development and Investments

Erik Grigoryan to head Armenian Ministry of Nature Protection

Lilit Makunts to head Ministry of Culture of Armenia

Ashot Hakobyan appointed Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies

Nutmeg's hidden power: Helping the liver

Arsen Torosyan appointed Armenia Health Minister

Levon Vahradyan appointed Sport and Youth Affairs Minister

Artur Khachatryan appointed Minister of Agriculture

Artur Grigoryan appointed Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

Atom Janjughazyan appointed Minister of Finance

Hrachya Rostomyan appointed Armenia Minister of Emergency Situations

Artak Zeynalyan appointed as Minister of Justice

Mane Tandilyan appointed as Minister of Labor and Social Affair

Mher Grigoryan appointed Deputy Prime Minister

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan appointed Foreign Minister

Armenia's new education and science minister introduces his first working day

Indy woman dies two months after getting flesh-eating bacteria while vacationing in Florida

Armenia's Police Chief: Corruption should be ruled out in units conducting external service

Merkel: Israel's security is part of Germany's state policy

Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle 'set to boost UK economy'

Forget the expensive anti-ageing skin creams! An apple a day keeps the wrinkles at bay – for women

Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s Arsenal annual wage is £7.5 million

ARF to have 2 ministers in new Armenia government

Ukraine PM to Armenia’s Pashinyan: We are interested in intensification of cooperation between two countries

China Premier to Armenia’s Pashinyan: I am ready to establish good working relations with you

Charles Aznavour hospitalized

António Guterres to Armenia’s Pashinyan: UN stands ready to provide assistance

Slovakia PM Armenia’s Pashinyan: Your activities will contribute to pacific development of internal political situation

Hangover pill shows promise in lab tests

Italy PM to Armenia’s Pashinyan: We can continue working with constructive spirit

Karabakh MOD: Situation on line of contact relatively stable in passing week

Study upends conventional view of opioid mechanism of action

Turkey national football team former star sells coffee in US

New Armenia PM: Army shall not be drawn into as side to electoral process (PHOTOS)

Yerkrapah Day is marked at Yerevan military pantheon (PHOTOS)

May assures Trump that UK will continue pressure on North Korea

Turkey energy minister announces date for putting into operation gas pipeline that bypasses Russia

Preliminary research shows noninvasive therapy may reverse atherosclerosis

US Air Force jets intercept Russia bombers near Alaska coast

Person found hanged in Gyumri

Iraq holds parliamentary election

Álvaro Morata to return to Juventus

Armenia PM at MOD, introduces new defense minister (PHOTOS)

Newspaper: Armenia ex-ruling party to make its MP sit on chair of the accused

Liverpool introduce new home kit

New Armenia PM to move to governmental private house

New PM: Hardly anyone would try to put pressure on Armenia because of its technico-military cooperation with Russia

White House slams Iran for 'reckless actions' in the region

Federer to again top men’s tennis world rankings

Ointment made with CURRY POWDER could cure erection problems

Pashinyan: Armenia's foreign policy to remain unchanged

Nikol Pashinyan expects Yerevan-Moscow relations will change for the better

Charles Aznavour writes open letter to Armenian people

Lesbian, bisexual women's sexual orientation could increase their diabetes risk

Court brings charges for Alek Minassian, accused in Toronto van attack

Henrikh Mkhitaryan: I want to be an Arsenal legend!

Measles outbreak: more than 400 cases in England

RPA: Membership of those wanting to work with new government will be frozen

Kremlin: Presidential terms extension not on Putin's agenda

Who will replace Nikol Pashinyan and Ararat Mirzoyan in the National Assembly?

1 wounded, after shooting at Palmdale's Highland High School

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 11.05.2018

Mogherini: The EU needs professional army

Third-hand smoke may be lurking in nonsmoking areas

Barcelona ready to sell Luis Suarez

Armenian President receives Ambassador of Kuwait