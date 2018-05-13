SOCHI. – Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan has arrived in Sochi where he was welcomed by local Armenian community near St. Sargis church on Sunday evening.
Those gathered are chanting “Nikol” and “Nikol, PM”, Armenian News-NEWS.am correspondent reports from Sochi.
Prime Minister has arrived in Russia to participate in the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council on Monday. PM is expected to meet with Russian president Vladimir Putin on the margins of the summit. Other bilateral meetings are expected as well.