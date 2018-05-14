Two Armenian citizens have been hospitalized as a result of a road accident in Georgia.

The 911 emergency hotline of Armenia on Sunday received a call, at 11:40pm, from the Emergency Situations Department of Georgia. Accordingly, the latter had received a report, at around 10:24pm, informing that two cars had collided on the Mtskheta-Tbilisi motorway, nearby Mtskheta town.

As a result, two Armenian citizens were injured and taken to the Mtskheta hospital.

Doctors said they were in moderate condition.