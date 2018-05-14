YEREVAN. – We will carry out a huge immigration and repatriation; but this requires time and energetic daily work.
The new Minister of Diaspora of Armenia, Mkhitar Hayrapetyan, stated the aforesaid at a press conference on Monday.
In his words, now it is already said that many have returned to their homeland, Armenia.
“The victory of the revolution [in Armenia] brought with it hope, which for a long time was absent among people; it’s owing to this that they are returning,” Hayrapetyan said. “Now the moment has come to strengthen it with concrete steps. When we will create that climate, we will be able to propose to our compatriots to return.”
Also, the new Armenian government’s youngest minister—at 27 years of age—noted that there may be some changes in the current programs of the Ministry of Diaspora of Armenia, and he added that there will be new ones, too.
In the minister’s words, the relations as well as the quality of engaging with the Armenian diaspora communities need to change, since they were not given the attention that they deserved.