YEREVAN. – We must take corresponding steps toward promoting economic cooperation.
Along the lines of the regular meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council—the highest supranational body of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU)—in Sochi, Russia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia on Monday stated the aforementioned at his talk with President Igor Dodon of Moldova, which has a status of an observer state in the EAEU which comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.
Press office of the government of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am that the interlocutors lauded the current level of Armenian-Moldovan relations, but they underscored the need for consistent work toward the further development of these relations.
Pashinyan considered it indispensable to give a new impetus to bilateral economic cooperation and stressed that it does not match the current level of political relations between the two countries. He added that the Armenian government’s decision to open an embassy in Moldova attests to the fact that Armenia stands ready to give a new impetus to bilateral ties.
President Dodon, in turn, first congratulated Nikol Pashinyan on being elected Prime Minister of Armenia and wished him success in this capacity. Also, the Moldovan president noted that cooperation between the two countries is developing with dynamism, and he expressed the hope that mutually beneficial ties will continue to strengthen and expand.
Subsequently, PM Nikol Pashinyan and President Igor Dodon discussed Armenian-Moldovan cooperation, and they deemed it necessary to expand the legal framework between the two countries.