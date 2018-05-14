YEREVAN. – A dead body was found Monday in an animal barn in Yerevan, and with multiple head injuries.

At around 9am, the Police of Armenia received a call that there was the dead body of a man in the animal barn of a house in the capital city.

According to shamshyan.com, as per the preliminary conclusion of the forensic doctor, the head of this body was unrecognizable due to multiple fragmentary injuries.

The police and investigators found out that this man was a 60-year-old resident of Yerevan.

But since the body was unrecognizable, it was decided to transfer it to the morgue for a forensic autopsy.