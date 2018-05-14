Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) will sign an agreement with China and Iran on May 17 in Astana, EEU press service reported.

A free trade zone will be established between the Eurasian Union and Iran to reduce import customs duties for a wide range of goods, while the sides also reached an agreements on broad-scale and sectoral cooperation with China

On the part of EEU, the agreements will be signed by the chair of the Eurasian Economic Union Board Tigran Sargsyan.

EEU, Chinese and Iranian high-ranking representatives will attend the signing ceremony.