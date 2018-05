YEREVAN. – The dead body of a person was found in the basement of a house in Yerevan.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia on Monday received a report, at 10:20am, informing that there was a dead body in the basement of a house in the capital city, and rescuers were needed to remove it.

A fire and rescue squad was dispatched to the scene.

Rescuers brought the dead body of this person, who was born in 1958, out of the basement of this house.