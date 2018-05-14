TBILISI. – One of the two Armenian citizens who were hospitalized after a road accident in Georgia has been discharged from hospital, whereas the other injured underwent surgery.

The embassy of Armenia in Tbilisi informed Armenian News-NEWS.am that the surgery was successful, and this Armenian citizen is in stable condition.

As reported earlier, the 911 emergency hotline of Armenia on Sunday received a call, at 11:40pm, from the Emergency Situations Department of Georgia. Accordingly, the latter had received a report, at around 10:24pm, informing that two cars had collided on the Mtskheta-Tbilisi motorway, nearby Mtskheta town.

As a result, two Armenian citizens were injured and taken to the Mtskheta hospital.