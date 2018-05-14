NATO hopes to hold another meeting of the NATO-Russian council in the near future, with the agenda to include for the first time Moscow’s increasing use of “hybrid threats” such as propaganda and disinformation, senior NATO official Arndt Freytag von Loringhoven said on Monday.

According to him, Russia is increasing the use of such tools to offset its relative military weakness.

“NATO doesn’t want a Cold War. It wants a constructive relationship with Russia, but it cannot leave unanswered Moscow’s diverse hybrid attacks on democracies of other countries,” Reuters reported quoting NATO official.