YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 485.30/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is down by AMD 0.76 from the previous business day in the country, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 581.24 (up by AMD 1.13), that of one British pound totaled AMD 659.13 (up by AMD 0.62), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.86 (down by AMD 0.02) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 261.5, AMD 20,663.51 and AMD 14,448.15, respectively.

The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Monday.