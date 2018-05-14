Germany should fulfill its obligations to NATO, including moves to increase military spending toward a target of 2 percent of economic output, said German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
This target is not “some fetish,” but reflected changing security requirements in the world, Reuters reported quoting Merkel.
Merkel urged Germany to remain committed to multilateral agreements at a time when the US withdrew from the Iranian nuclear deal and the Paris climate deal.
According to her, transatlantic relations will remain a solid foundation for European security, despite disagreements.