Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President of Russia Vladimir Putin met on the margins of the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

Putin said his country considers Armenia its closest partner and regional ally. President of Russia expressed hope that relations will develop, including through international cooperation.

Pashinyan in turn said the strategic cooperation between Armenia and Russia is not subject to discussion. PM lauded Moscow’s position during the recent political crisis in Armenia, and he highlighted that this position was very “constructive.”

Artsakh Defense Army serviceman Shamkhal Petrosyan sustained a severe gunshot wound.

The soldier was severely wounded at the protection area of a DA military unit, and as a result of a shot fired by the Azerbaijan armed forces.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a number of meetings in Sochi. Pashinyan met with the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, President of Moldova Igor Dodon, President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov.

Armenian PM also met with Chair of the Eurasian Economic Commission Board Tigran Sargsyan.

New Cabinet of Ministers headed by PM Nikol Pashinyan has been formed. The new government has PM, First Deputy PM, two Deputy PMs and 17 ministers.

ARF Dashnaktsutyun has 2 ministerial portfolios, 4 ministers and one deputy PM were appointed at the offer of Tsarukyan bloc

Longtime deputy defense minister and acting emergency situations minister Davit Tonoyan is appointed Defense Minister. Experienced diplomat, Armenia’s ambassador to UN Zohrab Mnatsakanyan is new Foreign Minister. New Cabinet will have two women ministers – Mane Tandilyan and Lilit Makunts.

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received congratulation on his appointment during a phone talk with President of Iran Hassan Rouhani. The sides discussed Armenia-Iran friendly relations and cooperation as well as the issues of international and regional agenda. The sides agreed to finalize the program of the upcoming meetings.

Speaking to Iranian media, Pashinyan said he hopes to see Iranian investments in Armenia. Armenia is determined to give new breath to the Armenian-Iranian relations, and hopes that this will be kindly received by the people and the government of friendly Iran.

The oldest resident of Armenia, Farang Baghdasaryan, has passed away at the age of 117, head of Nor Kyank community Garik Sargsyan said.

Farang Baghdasaryan was born in 1901 in Iran, and she lived in Nor Kyank.

The United States opened its embassy in Jerusalem on Monday. The ceremony was attended by Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner as well as senior American politicians, senators and congressmen.

Israeli forces clashed with Palestinians in Gaza protests before the US embassy opening. The Gaza Health Ministry announced that the death toll of Palestinians killed by Israeli fire had risen to 37.